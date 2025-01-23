Menu Explore
‘Nach gaana in Saifai…’: BJP hits back at Akhilesh Yadav's party over Mahakumbh row

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2025 01:31 PM IST

Taking a swipe at SP leaders, Poonawalla said that those who organised 'naach-gana' in Saifai asked why a Cabinet meeting was held at Mahakumbh.

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj took centre stage in Uttar Pradesh's politics as the Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at Samajwadi Party leaders for criticising the Yogi Adityanath government's move to hold a Cabinet meeting during the religious event.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh.(PTI)
CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh.(PTI)

Taking a swipe at SP leaders, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said those who organised 'naach-gana' in Saifai asked why a Cabinet meeting was held at Mahakumbh.

"We saw a Cabinet meeting was held at Mahakumbh and many big decisions were taken. But those who organise 'naach-gana' in Saifai ask why a Cabinet meeting was held at Mahakumbh. This is their dual character," Poonawalla told ANI.

The political row began when Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led UP govt stating, "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken. Organising cabinet meetings at Kumbh is political. Many of us (Samajwadi party leaders) must have gone to take a holy dip but didn't post a picture or tell you (media).

However, the Yogi Adityanath government defended its decision, highlighting that the Cabinet meeting held at Mahakumbh was a historic moment that brought together both governance and spirituality.

Slamming Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, Brajesh Pathak said, "Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from a mental disease. He should be treated soon. I pray to Maa Ganga to bless him so that he gets rid of this kind of mentality."

Yogi Adityanath chairs cabinet meeting in Mahakumbh

CM Yogi on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Mahakumbh and approved significant schemes for the state. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that a discussion was also held regarding Ardha Kumbh which will be held in 2031.

He added that the bridges, roads, hospitals and other development works will be done in Prayagraj.

Notably, all 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet were invited to this meeting. Following the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, took the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.





