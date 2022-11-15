Those who see Bharat as their motherland are Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that those who believe ‘Bharat’ as their mother or motherland, and want to live in that culture of diversity, are Hindus, and that the country needs unity and unity in diversity is the core ideology of India.

Addressing an event of swayamsevaks in Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, Bhagwat said the idea of Hindutva is acceptance and to unite everyone.

“We have been saying this since 1925…a person who believes Bharat is his mother and motherland is Hindu. A person who wants to live in a diverse country and attempts to live in this country of diversity is Hindu... He can follow any religion or ideology, can speak any language or can wear any attire, but will be considered a Hindu. There is only one ideology which believes in diversity in unity,” Bhagwat said.

He said that when the RSS was founded, it had nothing but the belief in unity, which is why the organisation has gained the trust of the people of India.

“We always believed that those who come to RSS’ shakha are from this motherland. We never ask the caste or class... We believe that those who attend shakha are from this country,” he said, adding that when RSS was formed no one had supported the ideology.

Hindutva is the only idea in the entire world that believes in unifying diversities because it has carried such diversities together in this country for thousands of years, the RSS chief asserted.

“This is the truth and you have to speak it firmly,” he said.

Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh. On Monday, he addressed a function to mark the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in Jashpur organised by Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

This is his second visit to Chhattisgarh, which experts believe is crucial ahead of the state elections in 2023.

Bhagwat also unveiled the statue of late former BJP MP and Union minister late Dilip Singh Judeo, who began the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ campaign to reconvert tribals from Christianity in Jashpur region.

