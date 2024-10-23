' 5 crore' threat to Salman Khan: Mumbai police detain man in Jamshedpur

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that they have detained a man in Jamshedpur in connection with a case related to the threat message to actor Salman Khan, reported PTI. Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the shooting of Bigg Boss 18.(PTI)

"He is being questioned by a team of Worli police. He will be brought to Mumbai for further action," an unidentified official said without elaborating.

A threat message demanding ₹5 crore extortion from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

The sender had warned Salman Khan, saying that if he did not pay ₹5 crore to settle matters with incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he would meet a fate worse than slain NCP leader Baba Siddique.

“If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay ₹5 crore. If not, he will meet a fate worse than Baba Siddiqui,” read the message sent by the accused on the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp-based helpline number on October 17.

Once an investigation was launched, the traffic police helpline received another message from the same number, claiming the earlier message was sent by mistake.

Police tracked down the number to Jharkhand and teams were dispatched to nab the accused, only to find him absconding.

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year.