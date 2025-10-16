‘Threats from school management’: Kerala education minister's big charge amid hijab row

Amid the hijab row in Kerala, state education minister V Sivankutty on Thursday accused the school of making a "deliberate attempt to politicise" the issue. Speaking to reporters, Sivankutty added that the Kerala government will not tolerate any attempts to create communal divisions. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty has accused St Rita's Public School- of politicising the issue, days after the matter was "amicably resolved' (PTI/HT Photo)

A row erupted after a class 8 student was denied permission to wear a hijab at a church-run school in Kochi. The row resulted in the school to announce a two-day holiday due to a dispute with the parents.

Following the incident, Sivankutty said that the school was directed to allow the Muslim student to continue her education and called on the management to address the emotional stress faced by the student and her parents.

'Deliberate attempt to politicise' Days after the row, the Kerala education minister has now said the school is trying to portray the government in a "negative light" but trying to politicise the hijab row.

“The government made its stance clear yesterday. The school management is trying to politicise the issue. When the stance was clarified yesterday, there were threats from the school management’s side. They are portraying the government in a very negative light,” said Sivankutty.

The education minister further alleged that the school management is not truing to resolve the problem by criticising the government.

“What is happening is a deliberate attempt to politicise the issue. The school management’s aim is not to resolve the problem but to criticise the government. A Facebook post by a journalist on the matter has come to our attention. In that post, he has revealed everything. We have also seen a video of the lawyer being asked about her links with the Congress party,” Sivankutty was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that the state government will not tolerate any attempts to create a communal divide. “The law will take its own course,” he said.

Sivankutty's remarks come after the state government stated that the issue between the school and the parents of the student had been resolved as they agreed to accept the school uniform code.

School moves Kerala HC after education department report After the report issued by the Deputy Director of Education which claimed lapses on the school's part, St Rita’s Public School has moved the Kerala High Court.

“We have decided to approach the Kerala High Court against the report. It was prepared without hearing from the school management or the PTA properly or assessing the situation. Our lawyer will soon file a petition challenging its findings,” Joshi Kaithavalappil, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president of St Rita’s Public School, told PTI.

He added that the DDE report was submitted without proper inquiry.

The report further claimed that the student was forced out of the school for wearing a hijab, violating her right to education. The school, however, has denied this charge.