Kerala school allows girl to wear hijab after minister cites student rights | Row explained

A huge row broke out after a student was denied permission to wear a hijab (headscarf) at a church-run school in Kerala’s Kochi, leading to a two-day holiday on Monday due to the dispute with the parents. The row had broken out at the St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy. (HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

On Wednesday, St Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, reopened after the Class 8 student was allowed to attend classes while wearing her hijab.

Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty’s office said in a statement that he directed the school to allow the Muslim girl to continue her education. It also said the minister asked the principal and the management to address the emotional stress faced by the student and her parents over her wearing a hijab to the school.

Here’s the entire row explained:

What is the controversy? An eighth-standard student at St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy was not allowed to wear a hijab on Monday.

The matter came to light after a letter from Sister Heleena RC, the school principal, announcing holidays on Monday and Tuesday, started circulating on social media.

In the letter, the principal said that due to pressure from a student who did not follow the prescribed uniform, her parents and some people not linked to the school, a few students and staff applied for leave citing mental stress. Based on this, and after discussing it with members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the school decided to declare holidays on October 13 and 14.

What is the school claiming? A PTA official told news agency PTI that the school has had a uniform dress rule for 30 years and students from all communities have followed it.

“However, the parents of one student insisted on sending her with her head covered. Recently, they arrived at the school with a group and created a scene, causing panic among students and teachers. Hence, we decided to declare a two-day holiday,” he said.

The principal earlier said that one student had questioned the need to keep uniformity. She said the school has a set dress code and the student’s parents were informed of it during admission.

She added that the student did not object to the uniform for around four months but had recently started wearing an extra piece of clothing over it.

Girl’s father responds Speaking to reporters, the girl’s father said the school claimed her headscarf affected equality.

“Earlier, she was asked to remove it inside the classroom, but now they have started objecting even at the school gate,” he said.

He mentioned that he has submitted complaints to the District Education Officer and the minister concerned.

Minister steps in On Wednesday, education minister V Sivankutty said the girl could continue attending classes wearing a hijab until she and her parents decide otherwise. He said students’ rights are protected by the Constitution and by education laws in the country and in the state.

His directions came after a report from the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education, which said that there was a serious lapse by the school authorities. The report also said that preventing the student from attending class because of the headscarf was a serious misconduct and a violation of the Right to Education Act.

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted police protection to the school after its management.

(with inputs from agencies)