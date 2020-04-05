Three Air India passengers from separate flights test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 01:06 IST

Air India on Sunday via a tweet informed that three of its passengers who travelled on three separate flights have tested positive for Covid-19.

A passenger from AI661 which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 19 has tested positive.

#FlyAI : For Kind attention of passengers travelled by AI661 (Mumbai to Goa) of 19th March 2020. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/q8nQQmFEWK — Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

A passenger on AI883 which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 22 have tested positive for Covid-19.

#FlyAI : For Kind attention of passengers travelled by AI883(Mumbai to Goa) of 22nd March 2020. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/l3TC0eHL9U — Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

A passenger who travelled on AI101 which flew from Mumbai to Delhi on March 20 and was also on board the AI 415 which flew from Delhi to Patna on March 23 has also tested positive for Covid-19.

#FlyAI : For Kind attention of Passengers travelled on AI101 of 22nd March 2020(Mumbai to Delhi) and of AI 415(Delhi to Patna) of 23rd March 2020. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/PmlmILY8ox — Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Directorate of Health Services in Goa and Disaster Management Department of Bihar informed Air India of the development.