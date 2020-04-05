e-paper
Home / India News / Three Air India passengers from separate flights test positive for Covid-19

Three Air India passengers from separate flights test positive for Covid-19

Air India has asked fellow passengers from three flights to follow isolation and quarantine procedures.

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Air India received information from Goa and Bihar governments that passengers on their flight have tested positive for Covid-19.
Air India received information from Goa and Bihar governments that passengers on their flight have tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)
         

Air India on Sunday via a tweet informed that three of its passengers who travelled on three separate flights have tested positive for Covid-19.

A passenger from AI661 which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 19 has tested positive.

A passenger on AI883 which flew from Mumbai to Goa on March 22 have tested positive for Covid-19.

A passenger who travelled on AI101 which flew from Mumbai to Delhi on March 20 and was also on board the AI 415 which flew from Delhi to Patna on March 23 has also tested positive for Covid-19.  

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Directorate of Health Services in Goa and Disaster Management Department of Bihar informed Air India of the development.

