Three arrested over shooting targeting Goa casino director: Police

Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting incident targeting the managing director of a Goa-based casino late last month. Goa police arrested three Mumbai residents in connection with the shooting targeting Casino Pride Group MD Shrinivas Nayak last month.

Two unknown assailants fired gunshots in an apparent bid to target Shrinivas Nayak, the managing director of the Casino Pride Group, one of the largest groups operating multiple casinos in Goa.

Police identified the trio as Qazu Sheikh (28), Israr Ali (25) and Suraj Acharya (36), all residents of Mumbai.

Sheikh was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, while Ali and Acharya were arrested from Mumbai, officers said.

“The arrested accused persons are being interrogated to ascertain their respective roles, motive behind the incident, circumstances leading to the firing, and the involvement of any other persons connected with the offence,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Gupta said.

He, however, said that none of those arrested are the actual shooters, who still remain at large.

Nayak, who escaped unhurt, was targeted with three shots, all of which missed him, as he was leaving the Majestic Pride Hotel and Casino on Friday evening. The group’s offices are also located there.

CCTV footage shows two men sneaking up on Nayak as he walked towards his car at the hotel entrance and firing at him.

The assailants escaped by crossing the busy NH 66 highway that leads into the state capital from the north.