Three CPI(M) workers injured in knife attack in Kerala’s poll-bound Chengannur

Three CPI(M) workers were injured in a knife attack by suspected Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) activists in Alappuzha district’s poll-bound Chengannur assembly constituency limits on Sunday, said police.

All three received stab wounds and were admitted to hospital, police added. The injured CPI(M) workers told the police they worked for the BDJS earlier.

Chengannur BDJS leader V Vasu said, “Our party workers were not involved in the attack.”

The BDJS, though a part of the BJP-led NDA in Kerala, has decided not to support the national party’s candidate for the Chengannur by-election.

The BDJS, which backs the cause of the OBC Ezhava community, has accused the BJP of not fulfilling promises made during the formation of NDA.

The election commission is yet to announce the date for the by-election, but the ruling CPI(M), the Congress and the BJP have announced their candidates and started a vigorous campaign in Chengannur.

The CPI(M) is keen on retaining the seat, while the BJP senses an opportunity in the bypoll to announce its arrival in the state. The Congress is trying to regain ground in what was once its stronghold. The seat slipped out of Congress hands in the last assembly election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of CPI(M) MLA KK Ramachandran Nair in January.