Home / India News / Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb Covid-19 spread

Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb Covid-19 spread

On Tuesday, the state reported a surge with 170 Covid-19 positive cases largely owing to a pharmaceutical company, whose 136 employees tested positive.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:14 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The decision to enforce fresh lockdown restrictions was taken at a cabinet meeting that was held after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik had expressed concerns about the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state.
The decision to enforce fresh lockdown restrictions was taken at a cabinet meeting that was held after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik had expressed concerns about the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawat has announced fresh lockdown restrictions, starting Thursday at 8 pm and until Monday at 6 am, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the tiny coastal state.

Besides, a fresh daily night curfew from 8 pm to 6 pm, starting Wednesday and until August 10, would also be enforced, the CM added.

Sawant made this announcement at a press conference on Wednesday and justified the fresh lockdown restrictions in a bid to strictly enforce hygiene amid the heavy monsoon rains that Goa has been receiving, leading to a growing fear of the spread of the viral infection.

“We are in mid-July, when the state receives the highest rainfall. On Tuesday, the state reported 170 Covid-19 positive cases, which is the highest single-day spike so far. The figure could rise in the coming days. There is a lack of seriousness to contain the viral outbreak. The need of the hour is to create more awareness among the public and stricter compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs). A section of the public has started holding parties while flouting all social distancing norms with impunity,” the CM said.

“The public only understands the language of the law. The state has reported over 1,000 active Covid-19 positive cases and 18 deaths,” he added.

The decision to enforce fresh lockdown restrictions was taken at a cabinet meeting that was held after Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik had expressed concerns about the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state.

Of the 18 deaths, at least half of them were reported in the past three days and there are still 1,128 active Covid-19 positive cases.

On Tuesday, the state reported a surge with 170 Covid-19 positive cases largely owing to a pharmaceutical company, whose 136 employees tested positive.

“We are at peak monsoon and it could be a peak for Covid-19 positive cases as well,” the CM added.

