Three days after youth killed, Aligarh administration launches demotion drive in township

Aligarh , Three days after the killing of a youth in Jawan township here sparked communal tension and demands for "bulldozer justice", officials on Wednesday said the district administration is carrying out a demolition drive to remove "unauthorised structures" there.

The demolitions that began on Tuesday in the township, located 15 kilometres away from Aligarh city, continued on Wednesday, they said.

A large number of shops and other illegal structures were razed during the drive, conducted under heavy deployment of police and Rapid Action Force that had been patrolling the area since morning.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahima Choudhary said the demolition was part of a long-pending campaign against encroachments on government land.

"All those who had built illegal structures were served notices three days in advance," she told reporters.

Choudhary said the properties of those accused in the recent killing were also being measured and, if found illegal, would be demolished as well.

However, a shop owner, Imran Khan, alleged that the authorities began demolishing the structures before expiry of the three-day notice period and did not allow owners to remove their goods. He claimed that "some structures built on private land" were razed as well.

A youth, Karan Singh, was stabbed to death in the township on Saturday night, triggering communal tension in the area. Police said the stabbing followed an alleged social media post shared by Singh, showing him with a girl from another community.

Eight people were arrested in connection with the incident and charged with murder. The incident led to protests and a highway blockade on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding immediate demolition of the homes of the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar and other officials had pacified the protesters, assuring them of strict action against the accused, while clarifying that demolition orders were not within police jurisdiction.

Officials said the current demolitions are part of a district-wide anti-encroachment drive and not linked to any specific case.

A senior police officer said patrolling in the area continues and the situation remains peaceful.

