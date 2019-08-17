Three dead as heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:07 IST

At least three people have been killed in the last 48 hours as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh.

A woman, identified as Kalabantu (65), was killed after being caught in a landslip near Pashi village in Sainj valley of Kullu district on Friday. She was on her way to collect fodder for her cattle when she met with the fatal accident.

Sahil Chaudhary (20), a resident of Kehrna village in Nurpur sub-division of Kangra district, was drowned in a local rivulet, while another man, identified as Dharmapal (45), was washed away in swollen Sarsa rivulet at Sanimajara of Nalagarh area in Solan district.

Due to overnight downpour, the Kangra district administration has declared a holiday in all educational institutions on Saturday.

“Keeping in view the extreme climatic conditions, we have declared a holiday in the schools,” said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

More than 150 people have died across the state due to rain-related incidents in this monsoon season.

Meanwhile, more than 140 roads are blocked due to landslides.

Heavy rainfall disrupted vehicular traffic on Manali Leh Highway on Saturday as the water level of Beas River and nearby nullahs has increased causing chaos amongst the local residents and inconvenience to the commuters. The road has been closed for commuters after flashfloods occurred in a nullah in Koksar village, situated on Leh Manali Highway.

Two labourers along with their truck were also stuck near Beas River in Patlikuhl, 16 kilometres away from Manali who were later rescued safely.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said that police have not received any information of loss or damage to the property till now but if the rain continues, the situation may get worse.

Shimla district administration has also issued an advisory to the people to not to venture to landslide-prone areas and avoid going to areas near riverbeds and have also advised the people not to drive on the edge of the road to avoid mishap.

Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal, red and orange warning issued

Heavy rainfall continues in Himachal on Saturday. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has predicted heavy rains in the state for two days and put six districts - Bilsapur, Kangra, Hamirpur Chamba, Kangra and Mandi - on red alert.

An Orange warning has also been issued for four districts, namely, Shimla, Kullu, Solan and Sirmour.

Gaggal of Kangra district received 118.0 mm rain which was the highest in the state while Dharamshala received 116.0 mm rain.

Dalhousie received 73.0mm Palampur received 64.0 mm, 60.0 mm rain occurred in Chamba, 57.0 in Kufri, 46.0 in Hamirpur and 40 in Shimla.

Highest maximum temperature in Himachal was 32.4 degrees in Una which lowest minimum temperature 10.5 degrees was recorded in Keylong of Lahaul Spiti district.

Director of MET Department, Manmohan Singh, said that rainfall is likely to continue in state till August 23.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:07 IST