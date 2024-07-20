Three killed as roof collapses due to rains in Karnataka

A 30-year-old woman and her two-year-old twin daughters died when the roof and a portion of the wall of their house collapsed on them in Savanoor taluk of Haveri district on Friday, a police officer said. Former chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, who represents the Haveri constituency, met the family and urged the government to provide financial compensation and cover the medical expenses of the family, which relies solely on a small agricultural field for their livelihood (Fuile photo)

Haveri superintendent of police (SP) Anshukumar said that the incident took place at around 3:30 am in Madapur.

“We have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Chennamma Harakuni and her two-year-old twin daughters, Amulya and Ananya. Three other family members were injured: her mother Yallamma (60), father Muttanna (70), and another family member Sunita (35). The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Haveri,”he said.

Haveri deputy commissioner Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar quoted the neighbours as stating that the twins might have survived if the ambulance had arrived on time, as both were alive when pulled from the debris.

“I will take the ambulance delay matter seriously and ensure that such delays never occur again in the district,” he vowed.

Anshukumar said that the house, constructed with stones and a roof supported by wooden logs and red tiles, collapsed due to incessant rains in the district for the past two days. “The heavy wooden logs collapsed on the deceased who were sleeping on a cot, while the others were on the opposite side of the same room,” he said.

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai, who represents the Haveri constituency, met the family and urged the government to provide financial compensation and cover the medical expenses of the family, which relies solely on a small agricultural field for their livelihood.

Danammanavar also met the family and instructed the doctors to provide the best treatment to the injured. “A good temporary shelter will be provided for the family in Madapur village,” he said.