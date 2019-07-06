Three men booked for unnatural sex with dog in UP’s Hathras

Police in Hathras, 50 km north of Agra said they have booked three men on Friday for unnatural sex with a dog.

The police action after a woman lodged a complaint accusing a tenant who is her neighbour and his two unidentified friends of having unnatural sex with her female Pomeranian.

In her complaint, Santosh Kumari that her neighbour Dinesh Kumar along with his two friends took her pet to his room on Thursday night at about 11 pm. According to the complainant, the three accused were all drunk.

“I began a search for my pet on Friday morning and found her unconscious in the room of the tenant,” alleged Santosh Kumari. She also said the animal had injury marks on its private parts.

“A case was registered under section 377 of Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act at Kotwali Sadar police station of Hathras against named accused, Dinesh Kumar and his two unidentified friends” a police officer said.

Police launched a search for the three men and sent the injured bitch for medical examination.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 13:45 IST