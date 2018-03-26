 Three nominated BJP legislators denied entry to Puducherry assembly | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Three nominated BJP legislators denied entry to Puducherry assembly

The Madras High Court had recently upheld the nomination of the three legislators -- V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy.

india Updated: Mar 26, 2018 13:15 IST
(HT File Photo)

Three nominated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators were denied entry into the Puducherry Assembly on Monday.

The Madras High Court had recently upheld the nomination of the three legislators -- V Saminathan, KG Shankar and S Selvaganapathy.

Meanwhile, three AIADMK members walked out of the assembly in protest against the central government for not setting up the Caurvery Management Board (CMB).

They walked out when Lt Governor Kiran Bedi began her speech to the budget session of the assembly.

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you