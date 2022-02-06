Three Pak smugglers gunned down in Samba, 36 packets of heroin recovered

JAMMU: At least three Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bainglard area along the International Border in Samba sector during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“Alert troops foiled a smuggling bid and gunned down three smugglers. Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from their possession,” BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said.

He, however, said that no arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

“We are leaving for Bainglard where the BSF IG will brief media persons in detail,” he said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on Sunday.

On January 5, BSF lodged a strong protest with Pak Rangers against attempts to push arms, ammunition and narcotics besides drone activities on the 198km Indo-Pak International Border during a sector commander-level meeting in Suchetgarh area between the two border guarding forces.

The Indian delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, BSF, and Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

It was the first sector commander-level meeting in 2022.

During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues. The BSF delegation laid emphasis on the infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based rogue elements and recovery of arms and ammunition besides narcotics on the International Border.

BSF also strictly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan. Other issues like construction work by Pak Rangers close to the International Border and intrusion by Pak elements were also discussed.

“Despite flagging all these issues, they continue with their agenda and hence we remain alert 24x7. They cannot be trusted,” said a senior BSF officer.

The officer recalled how the BSF declared a high alert on the entire 198 km-long International Border two weeks ahead of the Republic Day on January 26.

