 ‘Three sections sat in one class’: Petitioner backs HC rap for Delhi govt, MCD | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Three sections sat in one class’: Petitioner backs HC rap for Delhi govt, MCD

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 28, 2024 07:50 AM IST

On Friday, the high court pulled up Delhi government and MCD over the non-supply of textbooks to over 2 lakh students.

The tongue-lashing administered by Delhi high court to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is “well-deserved,” according to petitioner Ashok Aggarwal, who approached the court over the non-supply of textbooks to over 2 lakh students in government schools, and those run by the national capital's municipal corporation (MCD), controlled by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

New Delhi: In this Thursday, March 28, 2024 file photo, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after he was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: In this Thursday, March 28, 2024 file photo, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after he was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Also Read: In separate protests, AAP, BJP face off on MCD, graft

“The Delhi government deserved to be lashed out. Their advertisements show that they run world-class institutions. However, the reality is entirely different. I have seen several schools of the Delhi government and MCD. I saw 140 students or three sections sitting in one class. There was no water facility. I witnessed the same in civic body schools too,” Aggarwal told ANI.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aggarwal, an advocate, further said that under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, the Delhi government was duty-bound to provide basic facilities in MCD-run schools.

“Students are entitled to receive textbooks, notebooks, writing materials, and uniforms, but have not. While notebooks were sent after the high court rap, books are still to be received,” he said.

What did the high court say?

On Friday, the two-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan and also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, rebuked the AAP dispensation, accusing it of “prioritising the political interests of the party over national interest.”

“You (Delhi government) have placed your interest above the interest of the students, the children that are studying. That is very clear and we are going to give that finding that you have placed your political interest at a higher pedestal. This is arrogance of power at its highest,” the bench observed.

In recent days, the AAP has been organising street protests against the March arrest of its national convenor, Chief Minister Kejriwal, by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam. The AAP supremo is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Three sections sat in one class’: Petitioner backs HC rap for Delhi govt, MCD
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On