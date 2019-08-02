e-paper
1 dead, another rescued in wall collapse in Mumbai’s Chandivali

The incident was reported at 12.20pm from a chawl in Chandivali of Sakinaka area. Officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are involved in the search and rescue operation.

Aug 02, 2019 15:09 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
One person died after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's western suburb of Andheri East amid heavy rains in the city.
One person died after a wall collapsed in Mumbai’s western suburb of Andheri East amid heavy rains in the city. (AFP Photo)

A 40-year-old man was killed on Friday after a wall collapsed in Mumbai’s western suburb of Andheri East amid heavy rains in the city even as rescuers managed to pull out another, officials said.

Chandrakant Munnappa Shetty and 35-year-old Sandeep Kadam were rescued from the debris and rushed to a nearby hospital, where Shetty was declared “brought dead”, officials said. Kadam is being treated, they added.

One person is still trapped under the debris, officials said.

The incident was reported at 12.20pm from a chawl in Chandivali of Sakinaka area. Officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are involved in the search and rescue operation.

According to BMC, heavy rainfall is expected in the city for the next 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, the city including its western and eastern suburbs witnessed over 100mm of rain.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 120 injured after a wall collapsed in Malad East on July 2.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 14:11 IST

