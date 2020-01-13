Three wanted Hizbul terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 04:19 IST

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, a joint team of police, army and paramilitary troops launched a search operation in Gulshanpora village of Tral following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the terrorists, who were hiding in a house in the village, opened fire on security forces who were asking them to surrender.

“They opened fire. The forces retaliated, killing two terrorists. The third militant was killed in the crossfire when he tried to flee the scene. We have also seized arms and ammunition, including AK 47 rifles, UGBL launcher, grenade and detonators, from the location,” added Vijay Kumar.

Police spokesperson Manoj Kumar identified the terrorists as Umer Fayaz Lone, alias Hamad Khan of Seer village, Faizan Hamid of Mandoora village and Adil Bashir Mir, alias Abu Dujana, of Monghama village — all located in Tral block.

“Lone has been involved in many civilian and police killings over the past few years. He also recruited new militants,”said Kumar.

The spokesperson added that Lone was wanted for complicity in terror crimes since 2016. He was part of groups responsible for carrying out a series of terror attacks and many other civilian atrocities, besides killing of policeman Haleem Kohli of Gutroo Bangdar Tral and killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral, Manoj added.

Similarly, Adil and Faizan were also part of the group involved in the killing of civilian Mehraj Din Zarger of Tral and were responsible for several other terror crimes, he said.

On January 7, a resident of south Kashmir, who was reported missing from his home town Bijbehara on January 2 and allegedly joined militancy, was killed in an encounter in Awantipora.