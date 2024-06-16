 Three women labourers killed in landslide in Odisha’s Koraput | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Three women labourers killed in landslide in Odisha’s Koraput

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 16, 2024 01:01 PM IST

According to officials, ten labourers from Salmanguda village had gone to the hill to dig soil at Matikhala Murram hill near Kolab dam when a portion of land caved in, burying three of them alive

Bhubaneshwar: Three women labourers were killed after a portion of land caved in on them in Odisha’s Koraput on Saturday, police said. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The incident took place while they were digging soil at a murram quarry on the banks of Kolab dam, police said. 

According to officials, ten labourers from Salmanguda village had gone to the hill to dig soil at Matikhala Murram hill near Kolab dam when a portion of land caved in, burying three of them alive.

Officials said that after getting information, a National Disaster Response Force team and fire brigade were sent to the spot. The rescue team pulled out seven labourers while three, identified as Purni Jani, Sanmati Jani and Champa Badnayak, were buried.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha also reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation. Police said they have registered a case in this regard and an investigation has been launched.

News / India News / Three women labourers killed in landslide in Odisha’s Koraput
