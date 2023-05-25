Home / India News / SUV drives over 3-yr-old girl sleeping in Hyderabad complex’s parking area: Police

SUV drives over 3-yr-old girl sleeping in Hyderabad complex’s parking area: Police

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
May 25, 2023 09:03 PM IST

The child’s mother was working on an under-construction building adjacent to the Balaji Arcade apartment complex and put her child to sleep in the apartment’s parking lot so that her child could sleep in the shade

HYDERABAD: A three-year-old girl sleeping in the parking area of an apartment complex in Hyderabad was run over by a vehicle that entered the area on Wednesday evening, killing the little girl on the spot, police said on Thursday.

Police said the man driving the vehicle told the police that he did not spot the girl because she appeared to be covered in a bedsheet (Twitter/rajneeshksaxena)
Police said the man driving the vehicle told the police that he did not spot the girl because she appeared to be covered in a bedsheet (Twitter/rajneeshksaxena)

Hayathnagar police inspector H Venkateshwarlu said the girl’s parents were labourers from Karnataka’s Kalburgi and were working on the construction of a building adjacent to Balaji Arcade apartment. “As it was hot outside, Kavitha brought her daughter to the apartment and put her to sleep in the shade in the parking area,” he said.

The child’s mother Kavitha told reporters: “I told the family of the apartment’s watchman to take care of my daughter. In fact, I, myself, went into the apartment twice to see that there is no disturbance to my daughter. But the tragedy happened in a matter of seconds”.

A resident, Hari Ramakrishna, drove his sports utility vehicle into the complex and did not notice the girl sleeping in the passage and drove the vehicle over her while attempting to park the car.

Kavitha, a mother of two children, said the car owner immediately took the girl to the hospital where she was declared dead. The accident was captured in a closed-circuit television camera installed in the parking area.

Ramakrishna is an interior designer, and his wife works as a sub-inspector in the Prohibition and Excise department.

“We have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against Ramakrishna and are investigating the case. The driver told us that he hadn’t noticed the girl as she was covered with a bed sheet,” the inspector said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Topics
hyderabad parking area apartment complex + 1 more
hyderabad parking area apartment complex
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out