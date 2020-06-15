Thunderstorm, rain likely in UP’s Bulandshahr in next 2 hours: IMD

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:04 IST

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar and the adjoining areas during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Monday noon.

According to the IMD, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

The IMD in its noon bulletin on Monday stated that “fairly widespread to widespread” rainfall is very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days.

“Scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, isolated heavy to very heavy falls over interior Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha and isolated heavy falls over central India and Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 2-3 days,” the bulletin read.

After a brief spell of showers earlier this month, parts of northern India have been experiencing hot and humid weather conditions.

On Sunday, the mercury hovered close to 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi. The national capital was predicted to witness overcast conditions on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 41 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

Punjab and Haryana are also witnessing hot and humid weather conditions while heatwave conditions prevailing in parts of Rajasthan despite heavy to moderate rains in eastern and western parts of the state till Sunday morning.

The Met department has said the progress of the monsoon has so far been normal and on the expected lines

(With inputs from PTI)