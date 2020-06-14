e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Monsoon advances in Gujarat, heavy rain likely over next few days

Monsoon advances in Gujarat, heavy rain likely over next few days

Parts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Valsad, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Besides, rains also lashed many places in North Gujarat region, a few areas of South Gujarat and some isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch in the last 24 hours, IMD’s Ahmedabad centre said in a release.
Besides, rains also lashed many places in North Gujarat region, a few areas of South Gujarat and some isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch in the last 24 hours, IMD’s Ahmedabad centre said in a release.(PTI)
         

Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Gujarat and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some southern areas of the state in next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Parts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Valsad, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Besides, rains also lashed many places in North Gujarat region, a few areas of South Gujarat and some isolated places in Saurashtra-Kutch in the last 24 hours, IMD’s Ahmedabad centre said in a release.

It said the monsoon has advanced to cover South Gujarat region till Surat.

“The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Central Arabian sea, Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and some parts of Madhya Pradesh,” it said.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat and North Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said.

Several districts in South Gujarat and Saurashtra region are likely to receive “heavy to very heavy” rainfall over the next five days, it said.

Many parts of Central Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch region will receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the next five days, the MeT office said.

tags
top news
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at home, he was 34
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at home, he was 34
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK
‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK
‘Election Bihar’s favourite topic, not virus’: Prashant Kishor jabs Nitish
‘Election Bihar’s favourite topic, not virus’: Prashant Kishor jabs Nitish
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
Odisha woman drags 100-yr-old mother on cot to bank to withdraw pension
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
China wants to resolve dispute via talks, India not a weak nation anymore: Rajnath Singh
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In