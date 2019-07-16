Tiger kills 23-year-old forest watcher in Corbett reserve

A 23-year-old forest watcher was mauled to death by a tiger in Kalagarh area of Corbett Tiger Reserve on Monday.

The body of Sohan Singh, a daily wager who worked as a forest watcher, was recovered on Monday evening, said Rahul, field director of Corbett reserve. “The family will be given a compensation of Rs 3 lakh,” he said.

This is not the first time this year when humans have been injured or mauled to death by big cats in the Kumaon region. In April, a leopard attacked and injured a 23-year-old Uma Arya in Okhalkanda area of Nainital district’s South Goula forest range.

In November last year, a tigress mauled a 20-year-old man to death in Corbett Tiger Reserve’s Dhikala zone.

In September, a 40-year-old was killed by a tiger in the forests of Nainital district while a leopard killed a four-year-old girl in Bageshwar district. In the same month, a leopard had killed a four-year-old girl in Garud area of Nainital district.

