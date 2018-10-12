Time everyone learns to treat women with dignity: Rahul Gandhi on MeToo movement

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was “about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity” amid a wave of accusations against prominent personalities in media, film and politics in what is being described as India’s MeToo movement.

“… I’m glad the space for those who don’t, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women coming forward with personal accounts of sexual harassment by colleagues and bosses.

Several filmmakers and actors, politicians and journalists have been named in a wave of sexual misconduct allegations, spurred on by actor Tanushree Dutta’s claims that she was harassed by her colleague Nana Patekar on the sets of a 2008 movie.

Demands have also escalated for action against Union minister MJ Akbar, who has been accused by several former women colleagues of sexual harassment when he served as an editor at various media organisations.

The Congress has already demanded that the junior external affairs minister either come up with a satisfactory counter to the charges or resign. The main opposition party has also sought an independent probe into the charges against the former editor.

There have been demands from other opposition parties liked the Communist Party of India (Marxist) that the government remove Akbar from his position after the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has not spoken whether it would ask the journalist-turned-politician to step down in the face of the escalating demands for his resignation. The BJP brass has issued a diktat to party spokespersons to not comment on the issue.

Party leaders and spokespersons have steadfastly refused questions on the subject.

Belying rumours that he has been asked to cut short his Africa visit and return, Akbar left Nigeria for Malabo in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday. He is expected back on Saturday or early on Sunday, sources have said.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 13:17 IST