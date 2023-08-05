Watch: ‘Tiranga Sadi Jaan’, Agniveers sing as they march in passing out parade

The first batch of Agniveers at the Regimental Centre in Jharkhand conducted a passing-out parade on Saturday after completing their rigorous training. The motto “Nische Kar apni jeet Karon” (roughly translates to “Here's what you want to do”) as stated by an official quoted by the news agency ANI, guided them. While marching during the parade, the passing-out batch was observed singing a Punjabi motivational song, “Chal Jawana Daur”. While marching during the parade, the passing-out batch was observed singing a Punjabi motivational song, “Chal Jawana Daur”. (ANI)

In a video shared by ANI, the passing out Agniveers sang, “Chal Jawana Daur, Desh nu Teri Lorh, Har Maidan Fateh Kar, Mushkil de Vich Dat ke Khar, Sikh Regiment di Shaan, Tiranga Saadi Jaan,” while marching in unison.

The parade was overseen by Lt Gen PGK Menon, UYSM, AVSM, Military Secretary, and Colonel of the Sikh Regiment. In his address to the Agniveers, he praised their impressive parade and commended the Regimental Centre for nurturing future leaders of the nation. He said that their journey from new recruits to trained soldiers showcased their dedication and the organisation's commitment “to developing exceptional individuals for the defense and security of the country.”

Addressing the media, Brig Shailesh Sati, Commandant of the Sikh Regimental Centre said, “These Agniveers will carry on the proud legacy of the Indian Army and the Sikh Regiment.” He expressed confidence that the training they received will empower them to succeed in all areas when they join their respective units and contribute to the nation's security.

Ealirer on Friday, a passing out parade of Agniveers, part of the Agnipath scheme was held at the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru. A total of 756 Agniveers participated in the passing out parade.

Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath Scheme, approved by the central government on June 14, 2022, is a scheme to recruit soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers for a four-year period in the armed forces. The scheme was implemented in September 2022.

Those who are recruited through this system will be given the title of “Agniveers”, a new military rank. Depending on the needs of the organisation, Agniveers may have the chance to apply for a permanent position. After the four years, Agniveers will go to the society as “skilled workforce” for employment in other sectors.

Around 25% of Agniveers will get the opportunity to become regular members of the Armed Forces.

In April of this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to keep 10% of general duty constable positions (out of a total of 1,29,929 positions) in the Central Reserve Police Force reserved for those who were previously Agniveers.

(With ANI inputs)

