Tirupati devotee donates over 100 hearing aids worth 20 lakh to TTD

In a heartwarming gesture, a devotee in Tirupati donated over 100 hearing aids worth ₹20 lakh on Monday to support Tirupati (TTD)’s ShravanamProject, which works for the welfare of hearing-impaired infants and children. The donated hearing aids will be provided to children who complete their training under the TTD-run Shravanam Project. (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams/X)

According to reports, N Virat from Tirupati formally handed over the hearing aids to TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal. “Virat from Tirupati donated 105 hearing aids worth ₹20 lakh to TTD on Monday. He handed over the hearing aids to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal,” news agency quoted a statement from the temple body.

The donated hearing aids will be provided to children who complete their training under the TTD-run Shravanam Project. After completing the training, these devices will ensure that the children do not face difficulties related to hearing, the press release added.

TTD, an independent trust by the government of Andhra Pradesh, is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. It oversees the operations and finances of the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala and other associated temples. The trust runs the Sravanam project which provides audiological services and therapy to children with hearing impairments. The Sravanam project began in 2oo6 with