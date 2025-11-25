Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tirupati devotee donates over 100 hearing aids worth 20 lakh to TTD

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 11:50 am IST

N Virat handed over the hearing aids to TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal to support Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)’s Shravanam Project.

In a heartwarming gesture, a devotee in Tirupati donated over 100 hearing aids worth 20 lakh on Monday to support Tirupati (TTD)’s ShravanamProject, which works for the welfare of hearing-impaired infants and children.

The donated hearing aids will be provided to children who complete their training under the TTD-run Shravanam Project. (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams/X)
The donated hearing aids will be provided to children who complete their training under the TTD-run Shravanam Project. (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams/X)

According to reports, N Virat from Tirupati formally handed over the hearing aids to TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal. “Virat from Tirupati donated 105 hearing aids worth 20 lakh to TTD on Monday. He handed over the hearing aids to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal,” news agency quoted a statement from the temple body.

The donated hearing aids will be provided to children who complete their training under the TTD-run Shravanam Project. After completing the training, these devices will ensure that the children do not face difficulties related to hearing, the press release added.

TTD, an independent trust by the government of Andhra Pradesh, is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. It oversees the operations and finances of the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala and other associated temples. The trust runs the Sravanam project which provides audiological services and therapy to children with hearing impairments. The Sravanam project began in 2oo6 with

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Tirupati devotee donates over 100 hearing aids worth 20 lakh to TTD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On