Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan to observe ‘penance initiation’ for 11 days

Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan, said that he will seek atonement (reparation for a sin) for not being able to detect animal fat in laddu prasadam given at Tirumala Tirupati temple. Pawan Kalyan alleged that even the temple administrators did not find out or were “afraid” to talk about it due to fear of “demonic rulers of that time”.

In a post on social platform X, he said he was shocked to know about the alleged use of animal fat and called it "a stain on the Hindu race".

"Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, which is considered to be sacred, has become impure as a result of the depraved tendencies of the past rulers. Not being able to detect this sin in the beginning is a stain on the Hindu race. The moment I came to know that the laddu prasadam contained animal remains, I was shocked. Feeling guilty. As I am fighting for the welfare of the people, it hurts me that such trouble did not come to my attention in the beginning," Kalyan wrote on X.

He further said that everyone who believes in Sanatana Dharma should atone for this "terrible injustice" done to the God of Kali Yuga. "As part of that, I decided to do a penance initiation. On 22nd September 2024, Sunday morning, I will take initiation in Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Nambur, Guntur District. After continuing the initiation for 11 days, I will visit Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy," the post added.

Referring to alleged use of adulterated ghee during the tenure of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kalyan said those who indulge in such crimes have “no faith in God and no fear” of indulging in such “crimes”. He alleged that even the temple administrators did not find out or were “afraid” to talk about it due to the fear of “demonic rulers of that time”.

"It seems that they were afraid of the demonic rulers of that time. The behaviour of the past rulers who committed acts of blasphemy to the sanctity, pedagogy, and religious duties of Tirumala, which is considered Vaikuntha Dham, has hurt everyone who follows Hindu dharma. And the fact that ghee containing animal remains was used in the preparation of Laddu Prasad caused a great uproar. The time has come to take steps towards restoring Dharma," he added.

On Friday, Kalyan called for the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a national level to look into all issues related to Hindu temples. He also promised to ensure stringent action against those involved, including the need for discussions by policymakers, citizens, the judiciary and more about religious desecration.

