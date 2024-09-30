Tirupati Laddu row: Supreme Court to consider shifting probe to independent agency, censures Naidu

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider shifting the probe into claims of usage of ghee adulterated with animal fat in the preparation of laddus at the Tirupati Tirumala Temple from the state to an independent agency. It has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to come back with instructions on October 3. The Tirupati laddu is made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.(X)



The top court also censured Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for making a statement on the alleged use of animal fat in laddus even though the investigation was underway and not even an FIR was lodged into the claims.



Earlier, the Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan sought to know what was the evidence that ‘contaminated ghee’ was used in preparing Tirupati Laddus.



"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," the top court bench observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.



Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

Jagan Reddy rejected allegations

The YSR Congress Party hit back at Naidu, accusing him of using religion for political gains. A war of words continues in Andhra Pradesh between the YSR Congress Party and ruling TDP.



On Friday, Jagan Reddy had cancelled his Tirumala visit, alleging that notices were being served to his party and its leaders.



“The demon rule is continuing in the state. The government is trying to obstruct my upcoming visit to the Tirumala temple. Police have issued notices to YSRCP leaders across the state regarding the temple visit. The notice states that the visit to the Tirumala temple is not permitted, and the program organised by YSRCP does not have the necessary approval. Consequently, leaders are not allowed to participate in that programme,” the former chief minister had said.



