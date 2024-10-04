Tirupati Laddus row: ‘Chandrababu Naidu spreading blatant lies’, says Jagan Reddy after SC order

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused incumbent CM Chandrababu Naidu of spreading “blatant lies” after the Supreme Court ordered fresh probe and set up a five-member "independent" SIT to probe into the allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.



“The Supreme Court highlighted the comments made by CM Chandrababu Naidu, stating that they hurt the sentiments of Hindus and warned against using religious matters for political drama. The SIT was also halted which was formed by CM,” ANI quoted Reddy as saying at a press conference after the apex court order.



A top court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the independent SIT will comprise two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Further attacking Naidu, Jagan Reddy said,"The sanctity of TTD and prasadam was damaged by Chandrababu Naidu's false comments. Even the courts questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu for making allegations on TTD."



Naidu had claimed last month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

‘Naidu should feel ashamed’: Jagan Reddy

The former Andhra chief minister said Naidu should “feel ashamed” for “spreading false news”.



“Even after the court order, he (CM Naidu) should feel ashamed for spreading false news... He is spreading blatant lies. I don't understand why he posts on social media that the Supreme Court expressed anger toward YSRCP. The tankers were sent back 14 times during their regime (2014 to 2019),” he said.



“A robust system has been implemented in TTD for manufacturing prasadam. Tankers are not allowed to enter for utilization without passing quality checks. Three tests are to be conducted before the product is used. If a tanker fails to qualify in even a single test, it will be sent back without being used,” he added.