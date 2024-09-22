Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan writes to PM Modi, says Naidu's claims ‘nothing short of crime’

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his successor, N. Chandrababu Naidu, of spreading false allegations about the use of adulterated ghee in the famous Tirupati laddus. YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to reprimand Chandrababu Naidu.(PTI)

The laddus, a revered offering at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, have found themselves at the centre of a political and religious storm following claims of adulteration with animal fats.

In his letter, Reddy lambasted Naidu for using the sacred laddus to distract from his government’s alleged failures and for sowing discord among Hindu devotees worldwide. The former chief minister described Naidu's actions as a "crime" driven by political motivations, warning that such false propaganda could cause severe damage to the temple's global reputation and religious sanctity.

What's the controversy over Tirupati laddus?

The controversy erupted earlier this month when Naidu, addressing a political gathering on the occasion of his government’s 100 days in office, alleged that animal fats had been used instead of pure ghee in the preparation of the laddus. Naidu claimed the previous administration, led by Reddy, had compromised on the quality of the ghee, endangering the sacredness of the temple’s offerings.

Naidu cited a report allegedly issued by the National Dairy Development Board's (NDDB) CALF laboratory in Anand, Gujarat. According to the report, tests conducted on samples from a ghee tanker that arrived in Tirumala in July 2024 suggested the presence of animal fat, including beef tallow, lard, and fish oil. This shocking revelation sparked outrage among devotees, with Naidu accusing Reddy's administration of tarnishing the temple's holiness by allowing substandard and adulterated materials to be used.

Reddy explains procurement procedure

According to Reddy, the ghee in question was rejected by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) after failing quality tests, and at no point was it used in the preparation of the prasadam.

Reddy asserted that robust procedures are in place for the procurement and testing of ghee used at the temple.

“If even one sample fails, the entire tanker is rejected,” he explained, pointing out that the rejected tankers during his administration were consistent with practices followed during Naidu’s own tenure between 2014 and 2019.

The former chief minister also noted that the NDDB report cited by Naidu came with several disclaimers, suggesting that factors such as the diet of the cows could have led to false positives in the test results.

“No responsible individual should make such shocking accusations having the potential to seriously besmirch the integrity and sanctity of a world renowned organization such as the TTD and hurt the sentiments of crores of people, on the basis of an inconclusive finding, let alone a politician like Mr. Chandrababu Naidu who frequently boasts of his long career and enormous experience in public life,” Reddy said.

Reddy accused Naidu of using the Tirumala laddus controversy as a political ploy to divert attention from his government’s failures. He stated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) organised a celebration of its government’s 100 days in office to boast about its achievements, but public dissatisfaction with Naidu’s leadership had forced him to create a diversion.

“The new government has failed on all fronts,” Reddy charged. “For purposes of diverting the people's attention from his failures, Mr. Naidu had spread blatant lies against the practices of the TTD.”

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most significant pilgrimage sites for Hindus, attracts millions of devotees from around the world. The laddus offered as prasadam are considered sacred, and any question about the purity of the ingredients used in their preparation is bound to evoke strong emotions.

The controversy gained momentum when the TDP released the NDDB lab report, which claimed that the ghee used in the laddus was adulterated with animal fats. Naidu’s allegations were further amplified when TTD executive officer J. Shyamala Rao confirmed that the temple’s procurement team had rejected a tanker of ghee after lab tests revealed the presence of foreign fats. The TTD subsequently blacklisted AR Dairy, the supplier of the ghee, and initiated legal action.

However, Reddy, in his letter to Modi, insisted that the TTD had followed its standard operating procedures and that Naidu’s allegations were politically motivated. He expressed concern that Naidu’s remarks could lead to a loss of faith among devotees, urging Modi to intervene and ensure that the truth prevails.

“Sir, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu a pathological and habitual liar has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives,” Reddy said.

“Sir, the entire Country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr. Naidu be reprimanded in severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. Sir, this would help allay the suspicions that Mr. Naidu has created in the minds of crores of hindu devotees and restore their faith in the sanctity of the TTD. With Warm regards,” he added.

The controversy has already sparked widespread anger among devotees, many of whom have taken to social media to express their outrage. Religious leaders, too, have weighed in, with some calling for a thorough investigation to clear the air.