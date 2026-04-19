TMC, DMK, SP top %age of women LS MPs. Where Cong, BJP, parties PM mentioned in his speech stand amid quota row

Of the 75 women currently elected to the 18th Lok Sabha — about 14% of its 543 members — 11 belong to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party of West Bengal. That means just short of 38% of the TMC’s total 29 MPs are women, the highest such share among any major party in the House, particularly those mentioned by PM Narendra Modi in his “address to the nation” on April 18.

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in conversation with party Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh during a public rally at Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, on Saturday, April 18, 2026.(PTI Photo)

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Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), comes second among such parties, with three women out of its 22, or 13.6%. The Samajwadi Party (SP) of Uttar Pradesh is third on this list, with five of its 37 MPs being women, that is, 13.5%.

That's the data at a time when there has been much debate on how and when to implement the 2023 law granting 33% women’s quota in the Lok Sabha and assemblies.

The largest two parties in the Lok Sabha — the ruling BJP and the main Opposition Congress — take the next two spots.

Congress is fourth with 14 women among its 99 MPs — 14.1% — following the by-election victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad in November 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 31 women Lok Sabha MPs. That is the highest in terms of absolute numbers. But when seen as part of its total 240 MPs, women are 12.9%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 31 women Lok Sabha MPs. That is the highest in terms of absolute numbers. But when seen as part of its total 240 MPs, women are 12.9%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also somewhat notable beyond this list is the Janata Dal (United) from Bihar. The JD(U) has two women MPs out of its 12 total Lok Sabha members — 16.7%, which actually puts it above both BJP (12.9%) and Congress (14.1%) on the percentage measure. But the analysis here is limited to parties with over 20 MPs and mentioned by PM Modi by name. The parties PM named in ‘address to nation’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also somewhat notable beyond this list is the Janata Dal (United) from Bihar. The JD(U) has two women MPs out of its 12 total Lok Sabha members — 16.7%, which actually puts it above both BJP (12.9%) and Congress (14.1%) on the percentage measure. But the analysis here is limited to parties with over 20 MPs and mentioned by PM Modi by name. The parties PM named in ‘address to nation’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TMC, DMK, SP and Congress, plus his own BJP, are the five parties that Prime Minister Modi mentioned by name in his “address to the nation” on April 18, after he accused the Opposition of being anti-women as the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC, DMK, SP and Congress, plus his own BJP, are the five parties that Prime Minister Modi mentioned by name in his “address to the nation” on April 18, after he accused the Opposition of being anti-women as the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was defeated in the Lok Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

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TMC-ruled Bengal, currently led by a woman CM, and DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu are both in the middle of elections right now, while BJP-ruled UP is set for polls early next year.

The amendment bill, which fell, had sought to trigger an immediate increase and change of Lok Sabha seats, but Opposition parties insisted that while they are already fine with women’s quota — okayed unanimously in 2023 — they do not want a Lok Sabha rejig yet, a process called delimitation.

Before such delimitation, they want questions around regional distribution and caste quotas addressed too.

PM Modi called them anti-women, and said they were only hiding behind “excuses”.

“I was deeply saddened to see, when this proposal for women's welfare was defeated, dynastic parties like the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party were clapping with joy," he said.

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He repeated that charge at election rallies against the TMC in Bengal on Sunday.

‘Modi has eye on elections'

Opposition parties allege PM Modi only wanted to label them anti-women with an eye on the elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi mentioned his party 59 times in his April 18 address alone. He was referring to the official English text of the speech, in which the TMC was mentioned at least eight times; the SP 11 times, and the DMK seven times.

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The Opposition parties’ position, repeated in Parliament and outside, was that the objection was to the delimitation, not the quota that's already passed three years ago but not yet implemented.

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP-led NDA government planned to use the women's quota tweak as a "front" for the delimitation that would "break the country into pieces”.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress said, “Women are not idiots. They can see through these actions.”

She said the government could just bring back the 2023 law. “Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let's see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support you,” she said, asking for the delimitation, the change in seats, to be removed as a caveat altogether.

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The government has argued that an increase in seats is necessary so that current leaders do not lose out while more women get chances too. It promised — though not as part of the bill text — that there would be a 50% flat increase, thus no change in states’ proportionate shares.

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The Opposition argues that delimitation should be done after the current ongoing census, expected to be finished next year, is done, and caste data is available too, particularly of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), for a fairer distribution.

Why not in House of 543?

On Saturday, the DMK presented an alternative bill too, for reservation in the current House of 543 for now. But Parliament was adjourned and this was not taken up.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee even “dared” the BJP to carry out a 50% reservation instead: “And reserve the PM’s post too for women, by rotation. Do it. Bring it right now.”

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One of the opposition's demands even in 2023, when the original law passed — and again during the special session for the delimitation attempt now — was to implement reservation within the existing 543 seats without a fresh delimitation exercise.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the bill was “an attempt to seize power through delimitation and gerrymandering”. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi called the delimitation proposal "extremely dangerous" and "an assault on the Constitution itself”.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, however, pointed to her party's record in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, posting on X: “Number of women candidates in Bengal elections — TMC: 55, BJP: 32. TMC has almost double (the) number of women candidates than BJP. (Narendra Modi) Stop the hypocrisy!”

As for women representation, trend data for the Lok Sabha over time offers wider context.

Women's representation has grown from 8.3% in the 14th Lok Sabha (formed with the 2004 elections) to a peak of 14.4% in the 17th Lok Sabha (2019), before slipping to 13.8% in 2024, the 18th Lok Sabha.

(In the 2024 elections, 74 women won; the number went up to 75 later, as Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat to retain Rae Bareli, and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made her electoral debut by winning Wayanad.)

Percentage-wise, women's representation in the Lok Sabha remains considerably short of the 33% required once the Women's Reservation Act is enforced.

For now, the 2023 Act remains in force but dormant, with its activation contingent on a delimitation exercise that the Opposition insists cannot be rushed. The PM’s address did not expressly address that, though he called it “technical bahana”, or alibi, by the Congress in his Parliament address

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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