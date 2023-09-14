TMC MP Derek O'Brien says agenda for special Parliament session still not released, then gives reason why

The agenda for the special Parliament session has still not been announced, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said on Thursday because the announcement bulletin has a ‘sinister line’ saying this is not the exhaustive list of business. TMC MP Derek O'Brien(PTI)

"They will be up to dirty tricks, and they can add some business last minute," he alleged.

The Union government on Wednesday announced the list of business for the special Parliament session to be conducted from September 18 to 22. The bulletin has listed a raft of key bills including the one with the mechanism to appoint the election commissioners. It also added that the special session will discuss the 75 years of the country's parliamentary journey.

However, the legislative agenda for the special session -- which the government announced in a surprise move two weeks ago that sparked intense speculation -- need not be limited to the announcements made on Wednesday and can be expanded at any time. It wrote – ‘A Statement (not to be taken as exhaustive)…’.

The Centre has been facing flak after the release of the agenda for the special Parliament session. The Opposition took a dig at the government and alleged that it has been hiding the actual intention behind the session and would be ‘unleased at the last moment’.

The Congress claimed that the agenda was announced following a ‘pressure’ from Sonia Gandhi as she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi few days back seeking details of the list of business.

“Finally, after pressure from Smt. Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Govt has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18th,” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told earlier, adding that the government kept their ‘legislative grenades’ up their sleeves to be ‘unleased at the last moment’.

