IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / TMC MP Satabdi Roy voices dissent, Abhishek Banerjee steps in to solve crisis
Satabdi Roy, the three-time Lok Sabha member from Birbhum, told the media that she would fly to Delhi on Saturday. This led to rumours that she would possibly meet Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI PHOTO).
Satabdi Roy, the three-time Lok Sabha member from Birbhum, told the media that she would fly to Delhi on Saturday. This led to rumours that she would possibly meet Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

TMC MP Satabdi Roy voices dissent, Abhishek Banerjee steps in to solve crisis

  • For the first time, TMC’s youth unit president and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee stepped in to solve the crisis. He sent party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to bring Roy to his office on Camac Street in south Kolkata and held a two-hour meeting on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST

Less than a month after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with six “disgruntled” sitting MLAs and a Lok Sabha member, the ruling party suffered a jolt on Friday when Satabdi Roy, the three-time Lok Sabha member from Birbhum and a former star of Bengali cinema, voiced dissent against the leadership and spoke of “taking a decision”.

The speculations started on Thursday over a post on a Facebook page of the Satabdi Roy Fan Club. The post, which Roy on Friday said was written by her, mentioned that she was unable to connect with voters in her constituency as she was not being invited to TMC programmes since the 2019 polls.

For the first time, TMC’s youth unit president and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee stepped in to solve the crisis. He sent party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to bring Roy to his office on Camac Street in south Kolkata and held a two-hour meeting on Friday.

“I discussed the problems I had with our leader Abhishek Banerjee. I conveyed to him the grievances I had. He said he will solve all the problems,” Roy said after emerging from the meeting at around 8.45 pm.

“I am not going to Delhi. At this moment it is necessary that we all stay in the party. I am not a politician. I came to politics because of Mamata Banerjee, I am with her,” she added, referring to her earlier statement that she would be going to Delhi on Saturday. This triggered speculations that she might meet some important BJP leader.

When asked whether any BJP leader contacted her, Roy smiled and said, “Yes.”

The political drama started on Thursday when people noticed the Facebook post.

“In the new year, I am trying to take some decision so that I can give my whole time to you. I am grateful to you. You have supported me since 2009 and sent to me to the Lok Sabha. I hope I will continue to receive your love in the future. I became an MP much later. Long before that it was Satabdi Roy whom you loved. I will try to do my duty. If I take any decision, I will announce it at 2 pm on January 16, 2021,” the Facebook post said.

Roy told the media that she would fly to Delhi on Saturday. This led to rumours that she would meet Union home minister Amit Shah. “As an MP, I can always meet Shah. But I am not saying that I will join the BJP,” Roy said on Friday afternoon, hours before meeting Abhishek Banerjee.

This became a major embarrassment for the party as Roy was the only leader who walked alongside chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the grand roadshow in Birbhum’s Bolpur town on December 29, nine days after the Union home minster held a roadshow at the same spot.

TMC leaders made desperate attempts to talk to Roy. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh even rushed to her residence. “I called her up and said she should not leave the TMC. She expressed her unhappiness over certain organizational issues in Birbhum district,” said Saugata Roy.

TMC leaders who spoke to her told HT that Roy was annoyed with some local leaders in Birbhum and alleged that they were bypassing her in every decision-making process and inviting the TMC’s Bolpur Lok Sabha MP Asit Mal to all party meets while ignoring her. TMC’s Birbhum unit president Anubrata Mondal, however, denied the charges saying Roy never complained to him.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and national vice-president Mukul Roy - both of whom were in Delhi on Friday -- said in the morning that the BJP had not contacted Roy.

Though the TMC managed to stop Roy from leaving, the party was in an uncomfortable position because of state forest minister Rajib Banerjee who has been avoiding most government and party programmes since September. Banerjee said in a social media post that he would go live on Saturday, leading to speculations that he too might voice his dissent in public. Since September, the minister has been speaking against a section of leaders in Howrah district.

On Friday, Shyamal Adak, the administrative head of the Haldia civic body in East Midnapore and a leader known to be close to Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the TMC. He, however, left the media guessing about his next move.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.(PTI)
The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.(PTI)
india news

Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Somnath Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers said on Friday, the ninth round of talks also failed with the government and every failed negotiation had only further strengthened their spirit and has fuelled the ongoing agitation.(HT_PRINT)
Farmers said on Friday, the ninth round of talks also failed with the government and every failed negotiation had only further strengthened their spirit and has fuelled the ongoing agitation.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Will march in strength to Delhi, say farmers

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:27 AM IST
On Thursday, protest at Singhu border continued to be peaceful with farmer groups raising slogans, carrying out marches, cooking and distributing food at langars and delivering speeches. Manmeet Singh, a farmer from Jalandhar said more people known to him have joined the protest since he left home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the lockdown in March last year, the victims managed to flee and met his mother. But the accused found out and the boy brutally beaten and raped again.(REUTERS)
During the lockdown in March last year, the victims managed to flee and met his mother. But the accused found out and the boy brutally beaten and raped again.(REUTERS)
india news

Boy made to undergo sex change surgery

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:15 AM IST
The victim was allegedly intoxicated and beaten up. After a few days, he was forced to undergo a sex-change operation. At that time, he was 13 years old. He said he was given hormones to make him look like a girl. The accused repeatedly raped him and pushed him into prostitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officials, according to orders of the administration, are required to address safety concerns of citizens through awareness drives, ongoing door-to-door health surveys and speak over phone with people registered for the vaccination(AP)
The officials, according to orders of the administration, are required to address safety concerns of citizens through awareness drives, ongoing door-to-door health surveys and speak over phone with people registered for the vaccination(AP)
india news

Build confidence in Covid vaccines, govt tells districts

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:17 AM IST
This week, the revenue districts have been directed to systematically launch awareness programmes focused on confidence-building and addressing vaccine hesitancy.Starting Saturday, Covid vaccine will be administered to health care workers, their numbers estimated at 300,000 in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp, through its counsel, had written to the court suggesting that justice Singh should not hear the matter because she appeared as a senior counsel against WhatsApp in a matter in the Supreme Court in 2016.(MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp, through its counsel, had written to the court suggesting that justice Singh should not hear the matter because she appeared as a senior counsel against WhatsApp in a matter in the Supreme Court in 2016.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Delhi HC objects to WhatsApp asking judge not to hear PIL

By Richa banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 AM IST
Justice Pratibha M Singh said the e-mail, which was later withdrawn, was completely unwarranted because she was anyway going to recuse herself from hearing the case filed by lawyer Chaitanya Rohilla, who has contended that WhatsApp’s updated policy violates the individual’s Right to Privacy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress on Friday vowed to continue their protests till the farm laws are repealed by the Centre
The Congress on Friday vowed to continue their protests till the farm laws are repealed by the Centre
india news

Farm bills have potential but cannot ignore those adversely affected: IMF

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:55 AM IST
There is, however, a need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition to the new system, Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF, said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ex-IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma joined BJP on Thursday.
Ex-IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma joined BJP on Thursday.
india news

BJP fields former IAS officer as its candidate for UP MLC elections

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:17 AM IST
On Thursday, former Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service officer Arvind Kumar Sharma had joined the party after taking voluntary retirement from service earlier this week. He was due to retire in July 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Congress won’t relent till Centre repeals ‘black’ laws, says Rahul

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:21 AM IST
“Congress will stand by the farmers in their protest as the three agricultural laws have been passed to destroy them, and help and benefit the big industrialists,” Rahul Gandhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, elected representatives from the neighbouring villages in Sattari submitted a formal request to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asking him to shift the project elsewhere.(PTI/ File photo)
On Friday, elected representatives from the neighbouring villages in Sattari submitted a formal request to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asking him to shift the project elsewhere.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

After protests, Goa CM announces relocation of IIT project from Melaulim

By HT Correspondent, Panaji
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:18 AM IST
The decision caps more than six months of protests largely by the residents of Melaulim village who had refused to concede land and had set up a blockade at the entrance to the site refusing to allow government surveyors to enter the village to demarcate the land.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people familiar with the matter, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31.(ANI)
According to people familiar with the matter, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31.(ANI)
india news

BJP leaders meet Shah over Bengal poll

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:32 AM IST
Bengal BJP leaders said that Friday’s meeting was held to review the Bengal poll preparedness against the backdrop of the report five central leaders prepared for Shah. Induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress and other parties was also discussed at the meeting, said a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to accept all the demands of agitating farmers including repeal of the three farm laws(ANI photo)
BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to accept all the demands of agitating farmers including repeal of the three farm laws(ANI photo)
india news

Will go it alone in Uttarakhand, UP, says Mayawati

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Mayawati, who turned 65 on Friday, said just like 2007, the BSP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh on its own in 2022. “I have never compromised with principles for the sake of getting power. All BSP workers must unitedly start preparing for these elections,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, R K Sangwan, who was previous investigating officer of the case, offered and paid a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”(HT PHOTO.)
The CBI FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, R K Sangwan, who was previous investigating officer of the case, offered and paid a bribe of 10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”(HT PHOTO.)
india news

CBI ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket was running since 2018, finds probe

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The agency has identified bribes worth 55 lakh paid to two of its officers– Deputy Superintendent of Police , R K Rishi ( 30 lakh) and Inspector Kapil Dhankad ( 25 lakh) – in lieu of favours extended to at least three companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Adani group clinched the six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — in a global competitive bid by offering the highest revenue share to the government.(MINT_PRINT)
The Adani group clinched the six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — in a global competitive bid by offering the highest revenue share to the government.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Panel ignored advice on bidder: Officials

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2018 gave “in-principle” approval for leasing out six airports of the state-run Airports Authority of India through the public private partnership appraisal committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
india news

Army displays drone swarming prowess

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 AM IST
The army’s drone swarming capability is under development, though it has been tested for HADR roles, which are largely dropping medicines and essential items. The technology is being developed by the army in partnership with a Bengaluru-based start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army soldiers demonstrate a drone attack during the 73rd Army Day parade, in New Delhi on Friday.
Army soldiers demonstrate a drone attack during the 73rd Army Day parade, in New Delhi on Friday.
india news

Don’t test India’s patience, Army chief warns China

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:31 AM IST
General Manoj Mukund Naravane, in a media briefing on January 12, said the army was prepared to hold ground in eastern Ladakh “for as long as it takes” to achieve national objectives in case the ongoing military and diplomatic talks with China to reduce tensions are “prolonged”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP