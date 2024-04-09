TMC seeks change in chiefs of probe agencies, stages protest

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Monday complained to the Election Commission (EC) about the “blatant misuse” of central probe agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre against leaders of opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and staged a dharna outside the poll body’s office in the national capital, prompting the police to detain the group for several hours. Police detain TMC lawmaker Derek O’Brien during the party’s protest outside the office of the Election Commission in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The 10-member delegation, which included TMC lawmakers Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen and Mohammed Nadimul Haque, also urged the commission to replace chiefs of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department, and ensure a “level-playing field for all political parties” in the general elections.

A separate delegation led by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also met West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and sought replacement of NIA chief.

“The BJP is misusing central agencies against us. The way NIA, ED and CBI are working and targeting TMC leaders is shameful. We would request EC to ensure a level playing field for all political parties,” Sen said.

In a letter submitted to polling officials at the Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi, the ruling party in West Bengal sought “immediate action” to “stop the BJP blatantly misusing central agencies like NIA, ED, CBI and I-T department”.

“Issue appropriate direction(s)/order(s) to immediately change the heads of the NIA, ED, CBI and IT Department to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and candidates,” it said.

The development comes amid a political slugfest over alleged attacks on officials belonging to central probe agencies in Bengal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accusing the TMC of “shielding extortionists and corrupt leaders”. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged the federal agencies were working as “extended arms” of the Centre.

After meeting the polling officials, the delegation, which also comprised MPs Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, began a 24-hour dharna outside Nirvachan Sadan, before they were detained and taken by the cops.

“...Delhi Police has kidnapped us 5 TMC MPs & 4 former MPs. We were protesting at EC & were told we’ll be taken to Mandir Marg Police Station. And then, suddenly, the bus has been diverted & going to an unknown location..,” Gokhale said on X.

Police officials said no permission was taken for the protest. “They were released late in the evening. As they staged the protest without permission, an FIR has been registered at Parliament Street police station,” an officer said.

Reacting to TMC’s move, Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said NIA is not bound by the election code of conduct. “TMC is making futile attempts to shield its corrupt leaders,” he said.