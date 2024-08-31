TMC's Shatrughan Sinha defends Mamata's ‘If Bengal burns’ remark: ‘Mature thing’

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday defended West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ‘if Bengal burns’ remark, which has triggered a massive controversy.



While speaking at a public rally in Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using his chair to cause “fire in Bengal”.



“Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to cause fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your chair,” she was quoted as saying.



On her party chief's remarks, Sinha told PTI,"As far as I know my 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee), what she said was a very mature thing. She meant to say that if they are trying to instigate people over the Kolkata incident which is being heard in Supreme Court and being probed by CBI, the impact of this will not be limited to just West Bengal."



The BJP has been relentlessly attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over its handling of the Kolkata rape and murder case.



TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha (PTI File Photo)

BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "fire" comment has the potential to foment unrest in the various states.



“Don't you (Mamata Banerjee) believe that your comment can stir unrest in neighbouring states? You seem to speak in the voice of certain disruptive forces active in the neighbouring country,” PTI quoted Majumdar as saying.

‘Did not threaten junior doctors’: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, said she did not threaten junior doctors at state-run hospitals.



“Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false,” the TMC chief said in an X post.



