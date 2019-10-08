e-paper
TN BJP leader asks Amit Shah to transfer cop who denied nod to RSS parade

In a letter to Shah on Monday, DS Pandiyaraj, BJP Yuva Morcha’s Rameswaram Zone leader, alleged that the SP had rejected the application for a RSS parade at Iluppur town in Pudukkottai district.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:55 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
BJP Yuva Morcha’s Rameswaram Zone leader DS Pandiyaraj has written to Amit Shah asking for the transfer of a policeman who denied permission to hold a RSS parade.
BJP Yuva Morcha’s Rameswaram Zone leader DS Pandiyaraj has written to Amit Shah asking for the transfer of a policeman who denied permission to hold a RSS parade.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

A yuva morcha leader of Tamil Nadu BJP has sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah pressing for the transfer of Pudukkottai district Superintendent of Police, S Selvaraj, alleging that the latter had denied permission for holding an RSS parade on Vijaya Dashami.

In a letter to Shah on Monday, DS Pandiyaraj, BJP Yuva Morcha’s Rameswaram Zone leader, alleged that the SP had rejected the application for a RSS parade at Iluppur town in Pudukkottai district.

“We were planning to conduct a peaceful RSS parade in Iluppur, Pudukkottai district. When we sought permission from the district SP, M Selvaraj, he denied permission at the last minute,” he said. Later, Pandiyaraj complained to the Home Minister, who is also the BJP national president.

The BJP functionary further claimed that such refusal was politically motivated and hence “unacceptable”.

“I seek an immediate transfer of Pudukkottai SP Selvaraj,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, Pudukkottai SP Selvaraj denied the allegation and explained that he was not against the RSS holding a parade.

“When the RSS men approached us for holding the event, we advised them to conduct the parade at some other place. Since the place they had chosen was sensitive and might result in a law and order problem, we told them to change the venue. However, they have cancelled the parade and are making false allegations,” the police officer explained.

Iluppur is a town with a sizeable Muslim and Christian population besides Hindus.

Earlier too, Selvaraj has landed in controversies and one among them which went viral was the officer slapping a 24-year-old college student protesting against the Pollachi Sexual Abuse Case in March in Coimbatore district.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 18:55 IST

