There is no strong electoral wind blowing across Tamil Nadu to indicate the emerging trends and directions of the potential outcome of the assembly elections to be held on April 23, 2026. There is nothing to suggest that there is something brewing beneath the political surface. The alliances have been formalised, seat sharing arrangements have been completed, candidates list have been prepared and circulated out of the party headquarters and finally the filing of nomination process has begun. All set and ready to roll but the usual electoral buzz and excitement are largely missing, reflecting the mood of the state. TN Elections 2026: Prospects and Challenges of Major Political Parties and Alliances

A calm demeanour of the average voter is surprising. There is an overwhelming sense of sobriety without any preference or prejudice of either anti or pro-incumbency sentiments. This is the characteristic portrait of the current voter with a potential choice between the role of a politically mature voter and the trappings of a populist quandary of cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu. There is a popular assumption that the first time voters, young men and women voters, are likely to vote for actor Vijay and his political party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) not because of the desire for change but due to their lack of awareness and understanding of the history, political culture and priorities in state politics. The generation Z is not able to explain or defend their choices leaving the scope for counter-narratives from other age groups, older men, women and loyalists of the traditional parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK). Thus there is a larger scope for change of mind for the Gen Z in scaling down their choices either between the DMK or AIADMK. Neither Vijay nor his party has done anything significant to seize the mood of the Gen Z. Thus for all practical purposes the emerging ground realities and debating interest on the candidate announcement at the constituencies suggest the wresting of the bipolar contests between the major alliances such as DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

There are interesting developments with the announcement of candidates for all the 234 constituencies by the Vijay-led TVK with a message that the party wants to project its vote share in the present assembly elections as the demonstration of its popularity besides drawing attention of the voters across the state. This is also likely to have a direct impact upon the vote share of the Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) led by Seeman which secured 6.7% in 2021 assembly elections emerging as a notable third force in vote share though without any seat. In all likelihood Vijay’s TVK is expected to perform better than NTK and also expected to cut into the vote share of NTK. There are 12.5 lakh (1.25 million) registered first time voters, which is 2.2% of total voters, considered as potential swing group in favour of Vijay’s TVK. There are 1.18 crore (11.8 million) young voters in broad categories, approximately estimated between 25% and 30% of the total electorate. Although it appears to be the single most decisive bloc in the Tamil Nadu elections it is unlikely that this category will go only one way with any single party including the TVK. The mobilization and drawing of this youth group remains a major challenge for all the parties and an uphill task for the DMK and AIADMK because of issues like corruption and quest for change.

Women voters in Tamil Nadu constitute 51% of the electorate – 2.89 crore (28.9 million) out of 5.67 crore (56.7 million) with significant potential for the outcome of the elections. This has been the major mobilisational arena and focus of the DMK party and government towards this constituency through the popular programmes and welfare schemes. Women voters at large are drawn by pragmatic choices consistently and focused on benefits accrued than being swayed by popular appeals. The women voters largely favoured Jayalalithaa in 2016 and moved towards DMK in 2021 due to leadership and governance concerns. The absence of a charismatic women leader like Jayalalithaa and the weakening of AIADMK into factional groups has turned women voters towards a stable government raining with women centric welfare schemes and beneficial programmes. This is the core stabilizing force of the DMK with a sizeable vote share anticipated while men voters at large remain unchanged and divided between the two dominant Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK. Though AIADMK is facing a sizeable erosion in vote share due to its perceived weakness and factional politics. It is unlikely that DMK and AIADMK loyalists amongst men will vote for another political entity outside their own party and its allies. This is a characteristic trait of DMK and AIADMK loyalists in state politics. This is also the same reason why AIADMK under Edappadi Palaniswami has been able to retain its core status and inheritor of the institutional legacy and cadre base for the party despite the multiple splits and divisions within the party. There is a small percentage of voters that would even prefer to vote for DMK rather than Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) because of the Dravidian identity politics.

Minorities (Muslims 6% and Christians 6% ) account for a combined share of 11-13% in total registered voters in Tamil Nadu. Minorities form a decisive voting bloc in approximately 30 to 40 constituencies with high concentration of Christians in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi while Muslims remain as influential voting groups in Ramanathapuram, Vellore and Chennai belt. There is a constructed opinion that Vijay’s TVK is likely to draw Christian voters because of community affiliation and TVK leadership composition has also been promoting this consciousness as a hidden strategy. It needs to be addressed that minorities’ leadership (Church and Muslim community) is deeply aware that any division or polarization of votes away from DMK would only assist the BJP in Tamil Nadu politics. This is the same rationale behind why BJP was keen that TVK should join the NDA alliance. There is discontentment and dissatisfaction in the seat sharing adjustments within the DMK-led SPA as revealed by the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (CK) led by Thirumavalavan and the Communists but the BJP factor binds them all. Given the permutation and combination of vote(s) share, DMK still retains a minor edge over the opposition parties unless the mood of the electorates swing in the coming days before the elections on April 23. The sobriety of the process cannot be mistaken and ultimately the voter maturity will reveal.

(Prof. Ramu Manivannan is a political scientist – scholar-activist in areas of education, human rights and sustainable development. He is currently the Director, Multiversity – Centre for Indigenous Knowledge Systems, Kurumbapalayam Village, Vellore District, Tamil Nadu)