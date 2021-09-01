Home / India News / TN ex-CM O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi passes away
Vijayalakshmi (66) who was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days passed away at 6.45 am on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.(PTI File)
Vijayalakshmi (66) who was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days passed away at 6.45 am on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.(PTI File)
india news

TN ex-CM O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi passes away

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Panneerselvam's native town Periyakulam.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 03:11 PM IST

Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam, wife of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by Gem hospital in Chennai, Vijayalakshmi (66) who was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days passed away at 6.45 am on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.

"Vijayalakshmi was supposed to be discharged today. Suddenly, in the early morning, she suffered a heart attack and passed away," said the hospital.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Panneerselvam's native town Periyakulam.

Meanwhile, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala visited the hospital on Wednesday to pay their condolences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
o. panneerselvam
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.