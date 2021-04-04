Tamil Nadu has most ‘sensitive’ seats, largest seizures ahead of polls, says EC

Tamil Nadu, which will vote in a single phase on April 6, has the highest number of “expenditure sensitive constituencies” and the largest amount of contraband has been seized in the state in the ongoing assembly elections cycle, according to Election Commission (EC) data and documents reviewed by HT.

Of the 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 105 have been earmarked as sensitive by EC, which has appointed two special “expenditure observers”, and a total of ₹406 crore has been seized so far in the state, data till April 2 shows. This includes cash, narcotics, and precious metals.

Expenditure sensitive constituencies are identified by EC on the basis of an assessment conducted by the Commission ahead of the polls to ensure that no unfair trade of cash, liquor, drugs, or other items, takes places in exchange for votes. In terms of number of sensitive seats, Tamil Nadu is followed by Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry and Kerala.

The elections results for all five regions will be announced on May 2.

Compared to 2016 elections, EC has seized four times the amount already from the four states and Union territory of Puducherry this time around, official data shows. In 2016, the total seizures amounted to ₹225 crore; the tally has already crossed ₹800 crore till April 2.

The influence of money power during elections has been a key concern of EC over the years, and it’s an issue over which polls have been postponed in the past. For example, elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu were deferred in 2016 after cash seizures.

Two phases of polling were carried out in Assam and West Bengal on March 27 and April 1. Assam will vote in its third and last phase on April 6, while the Bengal elections will be held across six more rounds. Apart from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 6.

Another state on EC’s radar is Assam, where 52 of the 126 constituencies are considered sensitive. The Commission has made seizures worth ₹114 crore in Assam, of which ₹25 crore was recovered in cash. Six poll officials were suspended in the state over allegations of an EVM being found in the car of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. In West Bengal, 47 of the 294 seats have been flagged as sensitive by EC, which has recovered contraband worth over ₹257 crore in the state so far.

Puducherry, though lower in terms of numbers, has the highest percentage of sensitive constituencies, with all of its 33 assembly segments been flagged as sensitive. Cash and items worth ₹36 crore have already been seized so far from the UT. In Kerala, 25 of the 140 seats are under extra special observation, and illegal items worth ₹80 crore have been seized so far.

Former Chief Election Commissioner, SY Quraishi, said that the Commission does a detailed analysis before the poll. “Tamil Nadu has a big problem of money,” he said. “Based on previous experience and economic intelligence, a lot of work is done to identify such constituencies.”

