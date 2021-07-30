TN IPS officer harassment case: Chargesheet filed against former special DGP, SP

Chennai: The Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against two accused in a sexual harassment case filed by a woman IPS officer in Tamil Nadu. “We have filed a charge sheet against the suspended special director general of police (DGP) and the Chengalpattu superintendent of police,” said a senior official in the CB-CID not wishing to be named. “We have also recommended departmental action to be initiated against four others.”

The CB-CID has filed a 400-page charge sheet before the chief judicial magistrate court in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district by the agency’s investigating officer of the case, Gomathi (only single name available).

The case created a furore in the state and the police academy as the IPS officer accused her superior of sexually harassing her while they were on duty together for former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s tour during the previous AIADMK regime. The alleged sexual harassment took place on February 21, when the complainant had travelled in the car of the special DGP. Chengalpattu SP, who was also subsequently suspended, is accused of colluding with the main accused and for using the police force to prevent the victim from entering Chennai to file the complaint.

On February 27, the CBCID registered an FIR against the special DGP on several charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2020. Later, an FIR was also registered against the Chengalpattu SP. Departmental action recommended against the four police officers are- the then DIG of Trichy zone, the then Inspector General of Police of the Central Zone, the then SP of Automation and the then Deputy Commissioner of police of the headquarters.

The Madras high court took up the case suo moto to monitor the investigations led by the CB-CID, and on June 18, the court gave the agency an extension of six weeks to file its final report. The court had refrained the media from naming the complainant as well as the accused.

The Internal Complaints Committee, which conducted an independent enquiry, has already submitted its preliminary report to the Secretary of the state’s Home Department.

Another officer said that the CBCID completed e-filing on Tuesday and they would get a charge sheet number on Friday.