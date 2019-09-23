To celebrate the Mahatma, 100 ‘Gandhis’ to meet in Kerala’s Munnar on Oct 2

india

Munnar in Kerala has decided to go the extra mile and celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in a novel manner. The Munnar Congress Committee has called a meeting of all those who bear the name of ‘Gandhi’ and surprisingly about 100 people who sport the name of ‘Gandhi’ have come forward.

On popular demand, the organizers decided to take their unique idea a step further and later included the name of ‘Nehru’ as well.

The country has been gearing up to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, which falls on October 2. Year-long programmes have been announced in various parts of India, but none of them hold a candle to the one organized in Munnar.

“Many patriots have named their children after our national leaders. It is time for us to honour those carrying their names. At least, 100 Gandhis and 60 Nehrus are expected to attend our day-long gathering,” PCC vice-president A K Mani, former legislator said.

He said such a gathering would inspire the younger generation and they would try to imbibe the true spirit of nationalism. “We will also ask some of them to speak on how their names inspired their lives and others. There is no party barrier, all are welcome here,” said Mani.

He said many plantation workers still love to name their children after national heroes. “This has been going on for many years. You can meet many others bearing the name of national leaders. It is great some of them are still carrying on such a legacy. It is time for us to salute them,” he said.

Naming their children after Mahatma Gandhi is not an isolated case either-- Keralites’ love for Russian names is well known. You can meet many Breshnev, Khrushchev, Lenin, Olga and Pushkin across the countryside. Every year, the Russian cultural centre in Thiruvananthapuram organizes a meet of so-called Russians. “Once party sympathisers and supporters were mad about Communist legends. As the ideology declined the world over this trend is also on the wane,” said V Lenin, a tea stall owner.

