To counter Congress’ attack on 2 years of demonetisation, BJP poses 10 questions

In an attack on the Congress for criticising the NDA government’s demonetisation decision, the BJP on Thursday posed 10 questions to the party about its “politics and anti-development mindset”

“Why does Congress find merit in protesting against every anti-corruption measure of the Government of India? What do they fear?#CorruptCongressFearsDemo,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned on Twitter.

“Why is it that wherever black money is there, the Congress is not far behind #CorruptCongressFearsDemo,” it asked.

This came after the Congress posted ‘#DestructionByDemonetisation’ posts on Twitter and its senior leader Manmohan Singh called it an “ill-thought” move that unleashed havoc on the Indian economy. He also advised the Narendra Modi government against any more “unorthodox measures”.

The Congress has also planned protests across the country on November 9 to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation.

Before the questions, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley strongly defended the Centre’s demonetisation decision, asserting that the system needed to be shaken to make India move from cash to digital transactions.

“An ill-informed criticism of the demonetisation is that almost the entire cash money got deposited in the banks. Confiscation of currency was not an objective of demonetisation,” Jaitley said in a blog post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 8, 2016, that all Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes, comprising 86%of the total value of the currency in circulation at that time, would no longer be recognised as legal tender.

Independent analysis of the data over the last years has pointed the decision did help formalise the economy but that there are many indicators that small businesses were hit by the sudden decision.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 15:27 IST