Home / India News / ‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees

‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees

“All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on the national capital's Covid-19 vaccine arrangements, at his residence in New Delhi, India on Thursday, December 24, 2020. (HT Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on the national capital's Covid-19 vaccine arrangements, at his residence in New Delhi, India on Thursday, December 24, 2020. (HT Photo)
         

The Delhi government on Friday announced a set of rules for people returning to the national capital from virus-hit United Kingdom in order to prevent influx of Covid-19 cases.

“All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

 

He further said that this has been done “to protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK”.

Four more Delhi residents had tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, sources said on Thursday, even as health minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till the end of January.

The total number of people found infected with the mutant variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in the UK now stands at 13 in Delhi.

Four more samples sent for genome sequencing have been found positive, as part of the door-to-door medical checkup of people who had recently arrived from the UK and persons who came in their contact in the city, sources said.

