Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR; bring respite from sweltering heat

Delhi woke up to strong winds, rain, and thunderstorm on early Wednesday morning as the weather took a sharp turn compared to last few days to bring some respite from rising temperatures. Weather took a sharp turn in Delhi NCR on Wednesday morning. (File/Hindustan Times)

Other areas of the national capital region, including Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed a similar weather on Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert warning for Delhi, which is valid till around 8.30 am. Gurgaon and Faridabad are also under a yellow alert, while the weather department has issued an orange alert warning for Noida and Ghaziabad.

Other districts in west Uttar Pradesh including Bulandshahr, Meerut, Hapur, and in Haryana such as Jhajjhar, Rewari, Rohtak, Mahendragarh and others were also under orange alert on Wednesday morning.

This turn in weather in and around Delhi comes day after the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, April 28.

The weather department's bulletin issued on Tuesday said that the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday will settle between 37-39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will hover around 26-28 degrees Celsius.

It also said that Delhi on Wednesday may witness spells of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, and strong surface winds with speed of around 30-40 kmph during afternoon and evening.