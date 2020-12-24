e-paper
Home / India News / Top 10 coldest places in India right now

Top 10 coldest places in India right now

Despite being known world over for being a country with high temperatures, winters in India can be quite challenging depending on the place. Northern parts of the country see temperatures dip below zero regularly during this period while the north-eastern states also witness bone chilling temperatures.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Locals walk on a snow-covered road amid fog at Faqir Gujri on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Locals walk on a snow-covered road amid fog at Faqir Gujri on the outskirts of Srinagar.(PTI)
         

India is commonly known to the world as a country with high temperatures all year round. Despite that being true for some places, India’s weather cycle has proper seasons all around the calender, and during winters in some places, especially towards the north of the country, it becomes unbearably cold, so much so that the place is sometimes devoid of people during that time.

Here are the top 10 coldest places in India at the moment:

1. Leh: The largest town and the joint capital of the newly formed Union Territory Ladakh reported the lowest minimum temperature in the country at - 13 degrees Celsius. Ladakh was made a UT in 2019 after the Centre scrapped Article 370 which had given special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Keylong: Keylong, or Kyelang, is located in the northern part of state of Himachal Pradesh and is located along the Manali-Leh highway close to the intersection of the Chandra Valley, the Bhaga Valley, and the Chenab Valley. The town reported a minimum temperature of -7.7 degrees Celsius.

3. Pahalgam: Located in the Anantnag district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Pahalgam is one of the most popular tourist destinations of the country and also one of the coldest cities. It is currently reporting a minimum temperature of -6.6 degrees Celsius.

4. Gulmarg: Another popular tourist destination located in Jammu and Kashmir, and one of the coldest places in the country all year round, Gulmarg is enveloped by snow covered mountains during the winters with temperatures dropping below zero on a regular basis. The city reported a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius.

5. Srinagar: The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, home to the iconic Dal Lake, and a tourist hub, Srinagar has also made its name as one of those cities that stays chilly throughout the year. The city reported a minimum temperature of -5 degrees Celsius.

6. Kupwara: The remote town of Kupwara is located in the west of Jammu and Kashmir, close to the country’s border. It recorded a minimum temperature of -4.5 degrees Celsius.

7. Kokernag: Kokernag is a sub district town located in Jammu and Kashmir in the Breng valley of the Anantnag district. The town reported a minimum temperature of -4 degrees Celsius.

8. Qazigund: Qazigund, also located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, stands at an elevation of 1670 metres above the mean sea level. The town also reported a minimum temperature of -4 degrees Celsius.

9. Kalpa: The village of Kalpa, located in the Sutlej river valley in Himachal Pradesh, recorded a minimum temperature of -0.6 degrees Celsius. The village is also a popular tourist destination in the state.

10. Banihal: Located 35 km away from Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, Banihal is a rural area which reported a minimum temperature of -0.4 degrees Celsius.

