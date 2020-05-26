Top hottest cities in India, respite from heatwave after May 28

Updated: May 26, 2020 08:56 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till May 28.

The weather bureau has said dust and thunderstorms will bring some to respite to northern India from the blistering heat on May 29 and 30.

Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said there will be a respite from May 28 night when the western disturbance will affect northwest India and easterly winds will also prevail in lower levels.

“Dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with strong gusty winds of 50-60kmph likely to occur on May 29 and 30 over Delhi-NCR,” he added.

Here are some of the hottest cities in the country on Monday:

Churu in Rajasthan 47.5 degrees Celsius

Akola in Maharashtra 47.4 degrees Celsius

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh 47.1 degrees Celsius

Maharashtra’s Nagpur 47.0 degrees Celsius

Sriganganagar in Rajasthan 46.9 degrees Celsius

Banda in Uttar Pradesh 46.6 degrees Celsius

Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh 46.6 degrees Celsius

Agra in Uttar Pradesh degrees 46.3 Celsius

Delhi’s Palam area 46.2 degrees Celsius

Khargone in Madhya Pradesh 46 degrees Celsius

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan 46 degrees Celsius

Haryana’s Narnaul 45.8 degrees

Punjab’s Bathinda 44.9 degrees Celsius