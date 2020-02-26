e-paper
Home / India News / Top military commander in Kashmir says most terrorists eliminated

Top military commander in Kashmir says most terrorists eliminated

Chinar Corps Commander, Lt General KJS Dhillon said hardly any leadership of terrorists which is able to operate in the valley.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chinar Corps Commander, Lt General KJS Dhillon said ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control were part of attempts to facilitate infiltration of terrorists.
Chinar Corps Commander, Lt General KJS Dhillon said ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control were part of attempts to facilitate infiltration of terrorists. (ANI)
         

The Indian army’s top commander in Kashmir Wednesday said that security forces have eliminated most terrorists in the valley.

“Overall security situation in the valley is very good, most of the terrorists leadership has been targeted and eliminated. Today there is hardly any leadership of terrorists which is able to operate in the valley,” Chinar Corps Commander, Lt General KJS Dhillon said, according to ANI.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had said that over 20 terrorist have been killed in the union territory since the new year.

Referring to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), General Dhillon said those were attempts by Pakistan to facilitate infiltration of terrorists.

“As there is peace and normalcy in the valley, Pakistan is trying to disrupt it and trying to infiltrate more terrorists into Indian territory. To support this infiltration, Pakistan Army is doing ceasefire violations on LoC,” he said.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire several times in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the LoC.

Amid improving security in the valley, schools in reopened on Monday after remaining mostly closed following the abrogation of the Constitution’s Article 370 that stripped Jammu Kashmir of its special status in August.

Kashmir is also preparing to host the national winter games in Gulmarg next month that is expected to draw more than 800 participants. It will be the first big sporting event in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

'Two alternatives in front of Delhi': CM Kejriwal on violence in northeast areas
NSA Doval visits violence-hit northeast Delhi, says 'situation under control'
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
'Unfortunate': Minister counters Sonia Gandhi attack with throwback to 1984
WhatsApp's biggest feature 'Dark Mode' is coming soon: Key things to know
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Centre, Police draw flak for Northeast Delhi violence: 10 points
'Stop insulting me, show some respect' : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
