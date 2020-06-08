Top PIB official hospitalised after ‘Covid symptoms’

india

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Sunday evening directed that the National Media Centre be remain closed on Monday for “extensive sanitization” amid reports that a top official got admitted to AIIMS with Covid-like symptoms.

While there were reports that PIB chief K S Dhatwalia went to AIIMS after being unwell, officials of the I&B ministry were not willing to confirm. “He was unwell and had not come for a couple of days. It is learnt that he was at AIIMS with Covid-like symptoms. The ministry has closed the National Media Centre for a day and ordered extensive sanitisation,” said a person aware of the developments