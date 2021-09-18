Top woman Maoist surrenders in Telangana

A top CPI (Maoist) leader operating from Chhattisgarh surrendered to the Telangana police on Friday on health grounds, the state police chief said.

Jajjeri Sammakka alias Sharada (45), who surrendered, is the widow of Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayana, former central committee member of the Maoist party. Haribhushan, who was also former secretary of the Telangana state committee, died of Covid-19 on June 21. Though Sammakka was also believed to have died of Covid-19, the Maoist party issued a statement denying the same.

Sammakka, who was Khammam district committee member operating from bordering Chhattisgarh forests, was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head. Director general of police M Mahendar Reddy, before whom she surrendered, handed over the cheque to her.

The DGP later told the media that several Maoist leaders were suffering from Covid-19 but not getting proper treatment in the forests. “We have specific information that many senior Maoist leaders, including central committee members like Azad and Raji Reddy, are willing to surrender and join the mainstream. But the top leadership has not been giving them permission,” he said.

Reddy said Sammakka was upset with the party for not providing proper treatment to her husband Haribhushan which led to his death. “The Maoists have lost the people’s support. If they surrender, we shall provide all protection to them,” he said.

Sammakka, who hails from Gangaram village of Mahabubabad district, was attracted towards the Maoist party (then called CPI-ML People’s War) in 1994 and she married Haribhushan in 1995. She worked as a squad member between 1997-98 and later became North Telangana Special Zonal Committee member in 1999.

Though Sammakka surrendered before the Warangal police in 2008, she returned to the Maoist party in 2011 and became a member of Sabari-Charla area committee in 2016, before being elevated to the Khammam district committee member. She escaped from exchange of fire with the police six times, according to police data.

“After her husband’s death due to Covid-19 in June this year, Sammakka lost interest in the party and had been trying to surrender to the police,” the DGP said.