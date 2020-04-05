e-paper
Trader who died in Varanasi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said on Sunday that the deceased was a trader who had returned to Gangapur town from Kolkata on March 15.

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The test report which came on Saturday said the 55 year old man had tested positive for coronavirus. Until the report came, the hospital kept the body in the mortuary. Representative image
A 55-year-old man diabetic patient who died in Varanasi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the district’s top official said.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said on Sunday that the deceased was a trader who had returned to Gangapur town from Kolkata on March 15. On March 17, he caught a cold and consulted a private doctor. After a few days, he consulted another private practitioner who advised him to consult the experts at Sir Sundar Lal (SSL) Hospital in the Benaras Hindu University (BHU).

The DM said that he was admitted to the ICU in BHU.

Sharma said the man’s sample was collected twice by a medical team and was sent to the department of microbiology, Institute of Medical Science, BHU after the first sample was rejected.

The test report which came on Saturday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. Until the report came, the hospital kept the body in the mortuary.

The DM said that the man was suffering from diabetes for a long time. His blood pressure remained high during the treatment.

Sharma said two persons will take the body from BHU for the cremation.

There are 10 members in his family in Gangapur town. The neighbourhood where he lived is being sealed, the DM said.

There are five other coronavirus patients in Varanasi.

A doctor at the hospital who did not wish to be named said that the patient was admitted to the ICU in critical condition. He was given the best possible treatment but suffered multi-organ failure due to which he died.

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh also said that according to the doctor, the patient died of multi-organ failure.

At the last official count, Uttar Pradesh had 234 positive cases. Two had died of the virus earlier. Twenty eight of the state’s 75 districts have reported infections.

